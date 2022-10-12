LBA Hospitality Partners with RADCO Companies to Provide Management Services for Five Florida Properties

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced they have formed a partnership with the RADCO Companies (RADCO) to manage five of their hotels located in the Florida Panhandle. The alliance combines LBA's award-winning management services with RADCO's commitment to acquiring top-notch hotel investments. The five properties are:

Courtyard by Marriott Panama City located at 905 East 23 rd Place

Place Courtyard by Marriott Pensacola located at 451 Creighton Road

Home2 Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach located at 7710 Front Beach Road

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Panama City Beach located at 7718 Front Beach Road

Hampton Inn by Hilton Panama City Beach located at 2909 Thomas Drive

"We are incredibly excited to be selected by RADCO as their operating partner for these hotels as they expand their investment in the hospitality space," says Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "I am convinced that our similar corporate cultures and combined commitment to those we serve will offer a distinct advantage for all stakeholders."

Norman Radco, Founder and CEO of RADCO stated, "We chose LBA because of the company's passionate commitment to excellence, extensive market knowledge, and dedication to the best guest experience in this submarket. We are excited to begin our work together."

With these additions, LBA Hospitality expands its third-party management portfolio in the panhandle of Florida, now operating numerous properties there. Whether guests are looking for an outdoor adventure in the renowned emerald-green waters, soft sandy beaches, pristine natural springs or are in the area visiting one of the numerous colleges or local military installations, an LBA-managed hotel is nearby and the perfect place to stay.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About RADCO Companies

RADCO was founded in 1994 with the mission of "Building Better Living." Based in Atlanta, RADCO is a national real estate company that specializes in the acquisition and redevelopment of value-add multifamily and hospitality investments across the Southeast and Central US. Over the past 10 years, the firm has acquired and invested in approximately 30,500 multifamily units in 15 markets and completed nine hotel acquisitions in the last year. RADCO has completed more than 100 deals totaling $3.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.radco.us.

