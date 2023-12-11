LBA Hospitality Selected by Impact Properties to Manage Three Hotels in Florida

New Partnership Strengthens LBA's Role as a Leading Third-Party Operator

DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced they have been selected to manage three hotels in Florida for Impact Properties of Tampa, Florida. These latest acquisitions add 357 guest rooms to LBA's inventory of over 100 properties. With these additions, LBA Hospitality expands its portfolio in the state of Florida and continues to accelerate its growth as a direct result of being one of the most proficient third-party hotel management companies.

Impact Properties, Tampa, Florida

"Hotel owners are facing significant challenges today like never before and turning to cycle-tested management companies like LBA will provide operational excellence and help increase our overall profitability and maximize the values of our investments," says Kish Kanji, Chief Operating Officer of Impact Holdings.

"We are delighted to be selected by Impact Properties as their managing partner for these hotels. The Kanji family has built a reputation of developing great hotels and building a culture that promotes excellent guest service. As we worked through the process, it was obvious that our core beliefs and corporate culture were aligned," says Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "I believe that LBA's scale and expertise in sales, revenue management and e-commerce will provide Impact with meaningful growth. This partnership will allow them to focus their resources on developing additional properties while these properties continue to excel under LBA Hospitality's leadership."

The three new properties are:

The 132-room Hyatt Place Tampa Wesley Chapel located at 26000 Sierra Center Boulevard in Lutz, Florida . The hotel is pet-friendly and features an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center and a lobby bar/restaurant.

. The hotel is pet-friendly and features an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center and a lobby bar/restaurant. The 122-room Residence Inn by Marriott Jacksonville South/Bartram Park located at 13942 Village Lake Circle in Jacksonville, Florida . The all-suite property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a cutting-edge fitness center, 483 square feet of meeting space and welcomes pets.

. The all-suite property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a cutting-edge fitness center, 483 square feet of meeting space and welcomes pets. The 103-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Jacksonville South – Bartram Park located at 13950 Village Lake Circle in Jacksonville, Florida . The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, 912 square feet of event space and welcomes pets.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Impact Holdings

Impact Holdings has built an extensive track record spanning over 40 years in the hospitality and franchise industry. Impact owns a portfolio of best-in-class brands within the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand lineage. Impact's humble beginnings started with a focus on economy and midscale hotels in growing markets across the state of Florida. Since then, Impact has expanded across the Southeast region into many nationally recognized, leading franchise brands within the hospitality, retail, and home service segments. It is this experience and diversification that has allowed Impact to create a unique culture of inclusion and success that invites innovation and growth in today's rapidly changing economy. For more information, visit http://www.impactholdings.us.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]

