LBB Specialties Announces Senior Vice President of Personal Care

News provided by

LBB Specialties LLC

17 May, 2023, 09:50 ET

NORWALK, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced a new addition to their senior commercial leadership team in Norwalk, CT. Chris Nork will join the team as Senior Vice President, Personal Care, and will be responsible for establishing, implementing, and executing the business and commercial strategy for the Personal Care vertical.

Continue Reading
Chris Nork, Senior Vice President of Personal Care at LBB Specialties
Chris Nork, Senior Vice President of Personal Care at LBB Specialties

"Chris brings to LBB Specialties a wealth of experience in personal care, color cosmetics, and homecare and industrial cleaning where he has led high performing teams in sales, marketing, operations, laboratory operations, and supplier management," said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBB Specialties LLC.

Most recently, Nork was Managing Director for Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, and HI&I at Azelis Americas Company where he was responsible for leading commercial growth strategies. His prior experience also includes sales leadership and business management roles at Azelis and DeWolf, and sales and operations management roles at Varsal, Victor Holdings LLC and ClaimStar Inc.

"I am excited to contribute to the continuing growth of LBB Specialties, and I look forward to collaborating with the incredibly innovative and experienced leadership team they have built," said Nork.

Nork holds a bachelor's degree in biology and Spanish from LaSalle University and is currently enrolled in the Chief Marketing Officer Program at Columbia University.

"Chris' extensive commercial background in personal care and history of building and leading successful teams make him uniquely qualified to drive the long-term growth objectives of the Personal Care vertical for LBB Specialties," DeWolf said.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
[email protected]

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

Also from this source

LBB Specialties Announces Senior Vice President for Life Sciences

LBB Specialties Appoints Senior Vice President for Food and Nutrition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.