LBB Specialties' Courtney Flood Promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

News provided by

LBB Specialties LLC

10 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced Courtney Flood has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In this expanded role, Flood will report to CEO Hank DeWolf and be responsible for collaborating with vertical leadership on commercial strategy and corporate marketing. Additionally, Flood will lead the company's principal partnership efforts and establish new processes and standards for principal management across the organization. 

Continue Reading
Courtney Flood, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at LBB Specialties
Courtney Flood, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at LBB Specialties

"Courtney has been instrumental in the realignment of our commercial organization into industry verticals while onboarding our legacy division acquisitions to join the LBB Specialties platform under one centralized brand," said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBB Specialties. "In this expanded role, she will ensure broad customer reach by end-market, building a platform for exclusive principal representation and strategic partnerships with minimal overlapping chemistries."

As Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Flood will also help shape future initiatives in digitization and sustainability, crucial to delivering outstanding service as a technical solutions provider for customers.

Flood joined LBB Specialties in 2020 as Director, Life Sciences Marketing and was promoted to Vice President, Marketing in 2021. Prior to joining LBB Specialties, Flood held account management roles at Croda and Brenntag Specialties. Flood holds a B.S. in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Honors Program at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. She has been a Trustee of The Chemists' Club since 2012.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue annually and employs more than 110 commercial team members.  www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
[email protected]

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

Also from this source

LBB Specialties Announces Go-to-Market Restructuring as One Brand

Panos Yannopoulos Appointed SVP of Industrial Specialties for LBB Specialties

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.