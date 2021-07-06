LBB Specialties Enters Agreement with Leading Innovative Actives Manufacturer GREAF

NORWALK, Conn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution, announced it has entered a contractual agreement with GREAF , the global supplier of responsibly sourced, plant-derived novel active ingredients. The agreement strengthens LBBS' portfolio, particularly for anti-aging and skin brightening ingredients.

"GREAF has an excellent track record of delivering innovation, safety, and efficacy in advanced skin care," says Darren J. Birkelbach, CEO of LBB Specialties. "Their products will help us expand the breadth of LBBS' personal care portfolio by bringing innovative actives and trend-focused formulations to our consumer brand customers in the marketplace."

As the market for anti-aging personal care products continues to grow, GREAF anticipates market trends and provides Innovative Active Ingredients with natural and plant-derived solutions, including products that provide fast efficacy.

GREAF has extensive studies to validate the effectiveness and safety of each product. The company introduced and currently utilizes a first-class evaluation CMA platform with comprehensive product safety and efficacy evaluation systems including no fewer than 70 clinical efficacy models of molecule, cell, and 3D-reconstructed skin. To date the company has applied for 78 patents.

"We're excited to continue building a strategic partnership with LBB Specialties, a fantastic company with significant market expertise," says Yankie Yang, International Marketing Director of GREAF Biotech. "This collaboration is a significant move for GREAF to expand in the U.S. market, and it is also a landmark for GREAF to be deeply involved in the international market."

The agreement has allowed LBBS to expand its personal care portfolio by more than 20 active ingredients, and Birkelbach expects that trend to continue. "We're thrilled to work with GREAF to offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio of novel and natural innovative active ingredients to meet current and future demand for groundbreaking technologies in the Personal Care industry."

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life science. LBB Specialties generates over $300 million of revenue and employs more than 70 commercial team members. www.LBBspecialties.com.

About GREAF

A global top cosmetic ingredients developer and manufacturer, GREAF has always focused on beautifying skin with advanced techniques, developing novel active ingredients and providing superior skincare solutions. With experienced technical teams, the GREAF R&D Center focuses on developing synthetic active ingredients, herbal extracts and fermentative ingredients in steps of global novel biotechnology. GREAF has received eleven patents to date.

Under management systems of 5S, ISO9001, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, EFfCI and GMP, GREAF offers a broad selection of actives categories, ranging from whitening & anti-spot, moisturizing, anti-aging & anti-wrinkle, anti-inflammation, sebum normalizing & anti-acne, skin repairing, body shaping, baby care and scalp care. www.greaf.com

