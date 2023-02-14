LBB Specialties Makes Strategic Changes to its C-Suite

The prominent specialty chemicals distributor welcomed new faces in 2022 to lead the company into its next era of growth.

NORWALK, Conn, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to the previously announced appointment of Hank DeWolf as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2022, LBB Specialties (LBBS) welcomed three new executives to its leadership team to usher in a new era of growth.

In July 2022, Nabil Alidina was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Alidina joined LBB Specialties in March 2022 following the acquisition of Debro Inc., where he held positions across several functional areas including operations, regulatory, and finance, and eventually served as Debro's CFO. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA Ontario).

As CFO, Alidina will play a key role in developing strategy and implementing impactful value-creating initiatives while assessing organizational performance against the company's near-term and long-term financial goals.

Doug Kercher was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) in August 2022 after serving in various capacities in the chemical industry during his career, including as a member of the senior leadership team at Azelis just prior to joining LBB Specialties. Kercher has a proven track record of success at every level in the industry including engineering, manufacturing management, plant management, sales, marketing, and business development including roles as Sr. Vice President of Corporate Operations and President. His work for both manufacturers and distributors includes a year of international experience with Wacker Chemical in Munich, Germany. Kercher holds a Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from San Jose State University.

As COO, Kercher will oversee operations, regulatory, and information technology functions for LBB Specialties. Building upon LBBS' existing distribution and logistics supply chain infrastructure, Kercher's operational vision and leadership will ensure the company has the resources, processes, and people in place to grow the organization.

Most recently, LBBS announced the promotion of Maryellen Meehan to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) in December 2022. Meehan joined the LBB Specialties leadership team in April 2021 as Vice President, Human Resources. Since then, she has been instrumental in welcoming Centerchem and Debro to the LBB Specialties organization and enhancing focus on employee communication, engagement, and development through the creation of an LBBS-wide benefit program and leadership and training platforms. Prior to joining LBB Specialties, Meehan served as Director of Human Resources at Boehringer Ingelheim and CBL Path, Inc., a division of Sonic Healthcare. Meehan holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from New York University and a Master of Science in Organizational Management from Manhattanville College. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources through the Human Resources Certification Institute.

As CHRO, Meehan will be responsible for building LBBS' foundation as a best-in-class organization with responsibilities including strategic planning, organizational design, talent and performance management, recruitment, benefits, employee relations, and employee engagement.

"It is an exciting time to lead LBB Specialties, as ingredients and specialty chemicals grow increasingly important to our way of life," said Hank DeWolf. "As we expand LBB Specialties' industry vertical platform, our leadership team will ensure we provide outstanding service to our customers and supplier partners, building on a history of success to promote continued growth and innovation."

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemical and ingredient distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million of annual revenue and employs over 100 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com.

