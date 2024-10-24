LBB Specialties Partners with The Protein Brewery to Distribute Fermotein® Mycoprotein Across North America

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leading distributor of specialty ingredients in North America, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with The Protein Brewery, an innovative developer of plant-based, highly nutritious food ingredients.

This collaboration will grow The Protein Brewery's Fermotein® Mycoprotein in the North American market, addressing the increasing demand for better-for-you, protein-centric, and plant-based food, beverages and supplements.

Mike DeGennaro, Senior Vice President of Food & Nutrition at LBB Specialties, commented "The Protein Brewery's low carbon footprint and use of local, non-allergenic, non-GMO agricultural (vegetable) crops is in line with our focus on growing with partners dedicated to a sustainable future, while delivering products consumers want today. Their dedicated application support will help us to help brands seamlessly integrate Fermotein® into great tasting products, especially in the baked goods space, for protein and fiber-rich plant-based benefits."

Samuel Claes, Commercial Director of The Protein Brewery, said, "We are excited to partner with LBB Specialties to expand the reach of Fermotein® in the North American market. Their knowledge and our hands-on application support will amplify the endless possibilities of integrating an alternative protein like Fermotein® into the product ranges of LBB Specialties' network. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer sustainable, protein-rich solutions that make a real difference in the food and nutrition space."

This partnership strengthens LBB Specialties' ability to provide innovative, plant-based ingredients that support a healthier, more sustainable future.

Contact LBB Specialties today to discuss how Fermotein® can elevate your better-for-you product formulations.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It serves end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. www.LBBSpecialties.com

The Protein Brewery

The Protein Brewery (TPB) is an innovative developer of plant-based, highly nutritious food ingredients, driving the transition to other food sources across the globe with innovative fermentation technologies. The company was founded in January 2020 as a demerger of BioscienZ BV and is commercializing highly nutritious, healthy, and sustainable food ingredients. The company has access to a broad toolbox including Molecular Biology, Fermentation, Nutrition, Analytical tools, and Down Stream Processing technologies. TPB is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands, working with a team of over 35 professionals. www.theproteinbrewery.nl

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

[email protected]

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC