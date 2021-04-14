LBC Credit Partners Closes Fifth Fund Platform

RADNOR, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC") announced the final closing of LBC Credit Partners V, L.P. ("LBC V"), and a fund raised contemporaneously adding $808 million of equity commitments to the firm's capital base. To date, LBC V has funded 28 investments and with LBC's robust pipeline, the firm continues to evaluate many opportunities for the platform.

"We are grateful for the strong support we received from our investors and institutional partners," said John Brignola, LBC Senior Managing Partner. "This successful capital raise further confirms our 17-year, cycle-tested strategy of direct lending in the middle market. We are extremely proud of our team and the stability we achieved last year as we successfully navigated the challenges of 2020."

LBC V and its related funds will continue LBC's strategy of originating, executing, and managing a diversified portfolio of direct loans and investments in U.S. middle market companies across a broad range of industry sectors.

"Our consistent relationships with our deal partners are a testament to our team and our experience, delivering customized solutions that enable us to work proactively and creatively with companies and sponsors in many situations," added Brignola. "We appreciate the support and trust of all our deal partners over the past year, and look forward to continuing our relationships."

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.6 billion to over 256 issuers throughout our 16-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2020

