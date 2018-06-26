LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Drake Automotive Group

Drake is an automotive aftermarket parts brand serving the classic car, off-road, and late model "muscle car" categories. Drake is differentiated by its design and engineering capabilities which focus on replicating the look and feel of original production. Over a 30-year history, this focus on authenticity has driven brand strength synonymous with Ford Mustang® and other classic muscle cars.

Based in Colorado, Proforged has a strong presence in the wear-and-tear replacement market with more than 2,000 steering and suspension products across all major vehicle platforms and brands sold online to auto parts retailers.

Southern California-based DV8 Off-Road builds high quality Jeep® off-road accessories.

Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through their proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. Founded in 1999, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies. Their sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners is a leading provider of middle market financing solutions including senior term, unitranche, second lien, junior secured and mezzanine debt and equity co-investments supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions. With over $3 billion* of capital commitments, LBC has made investments in companies located throughout North America across a wide range of industries and is committed to a long-term approach to debt investing. LBC is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as December 31, 2017

