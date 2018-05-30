LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes

Based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and founded in 1921, Cloyes is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of timing drive systems and components for replacement applications in the automotive aftermarket and high-performance racing segment.

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm specializing in control investments in lower middle market companies.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners is a leading provider of middle market financing solutions including senior term, unitranche, second lien, junior secured and mezzanine debt and equity co-investments supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions. With over $3 billion* of capital commitments, LBC has made investments in companies located throughout North America across a wide range of industries and is committed to a long-term approach to debt investing. LBC is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as December 31, 2017

