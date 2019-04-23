LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Frontier Fire Protection, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided $56.5 million in senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of Frontier Fire Protection, LLC ("Frontier Fire") by Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Frontier Fire first opened in 1960 and quickly became the leader in fire protection services. Frontier Fire offers inspection, repair, maintenance and installation services for fire alarm, fire sprinkler and backflow devices. It is one of the few companies in the U.S. Mountain West and Southwest regions qualified to build comprehensive safety systems.

Founded in 2016, Highview is a $500 million evergreen private equity fund based in Los Angeles. Highview invests in and provides strategic and operational resources to middle-market businesses at an inflection point. The fund is backed by a single capital source, allowing it to take a long-term perspective. Highview employs a highly flexible investment mandate and invests in family/founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, value-oriented buyouts and special situations.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.8 billion to over 216 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

To learn more, please visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2018.

