LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Term Loan Facility to Support the Acquisition of Simply Natural Foods

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured term loan facility, as part of a $115 million senior secured credit facility, to AOG, LLC d/b/a TruFood Manufacturing ("TruFood"), a portfolio company of AUA Private Equity Partners, to support the acquisition of Simply Natural Foods ("Simply Natural" or the "Company").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured term loan facility.

TruFood is a leading contract manufacturer of branded and private-label nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate moulded products, and baked goods. These products are sold at club, grocery, drug, convenience, and department stores worldwide. TruFood has a large presence on the East Coast with over 400,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and continues to grow through its strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality snack products for its marquee customer base.

Simply Natural is a co-manufacturer of renowned nutrition and better-for-you chocolate and bar brands for large and high-growth CPG companies as well as private label customers. It has a diversified portfolio of products including, functional and diet bars, chocolate bars, peanut butter cups as well as other moulded and extruded snack items. The Company currently operates out of an SQF Level 2 certified facility based in Commack, New York.

AUA Private Equity Partners is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses or companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Private Equity Partners makes equity investments of $20 to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7 billion to over 245 issuers throughout our 16-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of June 30, 2020.

