LBC Credit Partners Supports CIVC Partners' Investment in iVision

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured term loan facility to support the investment in iVision by CIVC Partners, in partnership with the existing management team.

LBC served as Joint Lead Arranger for the senior secured term loan facility.

iVision, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading managed services and technology consulting provider for mid-market and enterprise clients. iVision was founded in 2004 and over the last 16 years has established itself as a premier managed services provider, serving the complex cloud, data center, networking, security and application needs of its clients.

CIVC Partners, L.P., is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, CIVC Partners has invested approximately $1.8 billion in 67 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. The partnership with iVision builds on CIVC's investment experience in outsourced professional services companies.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7 billion to over 246 issuers throughout our 16-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of June 30, 2020.

LBC Credit Partners

555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 450

Radnor, PA 19087

Tel 215-972-8900

Fax 215-567-0138

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners