LBC Credit Partners Supports Investment by O2 Investment Partners in Centex Construction

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support O2 Investment Partners, LP's ("O2") partnership with Centex Construction ("Centex" or the "Company") and its founders Mark Whitehead, Mark Herbert, and David Borne. The financing will support the Company's rapid growth.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Headquartered in Tomball, TX, and founded in 2016, Centex Construction is a provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for existing, largescale multi-family property managers and owners. The Company's operations span eight states across the Southeast and Southwest United States. Centex offers a comprehensive suite of services, including immediate maintenance repair, exterior renovations, roofing, restoration and rebuild, interior renovations, and amenity upgrades, among other services. Centex completes thousands of jobs annually with many of the largest nationally recognized property managers and owners in the United States.

O2 is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. LBC has provided in excess of $10.9 billion throughout our 19-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $43+ billion in assets and employs more than 200 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.* To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

