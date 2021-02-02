LBC Credit Partners Supports LightBay Capital's Investment in Rancho Family Medical Group

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support LightBay Capital's investment in Rancho Family Medical Group ("Rancho Family").

The investment from LightBay will allow Rancho Family to invest in new and existing care centers, as well as additional technology tools, which will facilitate the Company's continued growth.



LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Rancho Family has been a fixture in Southwest Riverside County since 1942. It is the oldest family practice group in the Temecula Valley with nearly 50 providers who manage 50 thousand lives across 20 clinic, senior center, urgent care, senior nursing facility, and hospital locations.

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based growth-focused private equity firm that applies a flexible capital approach to middle-market investing. Primarily focused on the healthcare, consumer, and business services industries, LightBay invests across the capital structure and in all market environments to help accelerate the growth of high-quality companies.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.4 billion to over 250 issuers throughout our 16-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of September 30, 2020.



