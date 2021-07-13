LBC Credit Partners Supports Refinancing and Add-on Acquisition for Industrial Service Group

RADNOR, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the refinancing of Industrial Service Group ("ISG") and add-on acquisition of Georgia Western, LLC. ISG is a portfolio company of PNC Mezzanine Capital, KCM Capital Partners and Five Points Capital.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facility.

ISG is a leading network of service-oriented companies specializing in the repair, service, distribution and sale of critical-to-process rotating equipment. ISG companies are leaders in their field and provide a combination of service, routine maintenance and product sales to hundreds of blue-chip customers throughout the U.S. operating across a variety of end markets.

Georgia Western is a leading independent provider of electric valve actuation parts, distribution and service in the Southeastern U.S. Operating for nearly 30 years, Georgia Western provides highly technical electrical actuation services for valves critical to control processes throughout multiple industrial end markets, including utility, industrial, energy, gas transmission, water and wastewater treatment, among others.

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Mezzanine Capital provides subordinated debt and equity investments to fuel value creation for private equity firms, independent sponsors, and middle market management teams. PNC Mezzanine Capital provides flexible combinations of junior capital and seeks to invest in sectors where the firm has significant experience, including niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, business services and consumer services.

KCM Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in lower middle-market business services, value-added distribution and specialty industrial businesses throughout the United States.

Founded in 1997 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Five Points Capital provides debt and equity co-investment capital in support of buyouts led by financial sponsors. Five Points Capital's strategy is to build long-term relationships with experienced private equity investors by providing financing certainty, add-on investment capacity and taking a partnership approach to building value.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.9 billion to over 261 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago

Originations Offices: Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Cleveland

*Information as of March 31, 2021.

LBC Credit Partners

555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 450

Radnor, PA 19087

Tel 215-972-8900

Fax 215-567-0138

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners

Related Links

http://www.lbccredit.com

