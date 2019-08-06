LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Alabama Controls

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, announced an increase in the Albireo Energy credit facility to support the acquisition of Alabama Controls. Huron Capital formed its Albireo Energy platform in 2014 to make investments in the energy services and smart buildings sectors. To date, Albireo Energy has invested in 15 companies through nine separate acquisitions.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Alabama Controls is a provider of building automation and HVAC control solutions as well as equipment and parts sales to government agencies, large commercial buildings and higher education. Alabama Controls employs over 80 people in seven offices with locations in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered Pelham, Alabama.

Founded in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.9 billion to over 219 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of March 31, 2019.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: lrubano@50words.com

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners

Related Links

http://www.lbccredit.com

