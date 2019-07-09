LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of e+CancerCare by Integrated Oncology Network, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of e+CancerCare ("e+") by Integrated Oncology Network, LLC ("ION"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC.

LBC served as Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the senior secured credit facilities.

Founded in 2002, e+ is a leading operator of outpatient cancer care centers with 21 centers in ten states. e+ provides a complete integrated continuum of care, including diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology and ancillary services.

ION and its subsidiaries are focused on quality patient care with expertise in radiation oncology operations and provide its physician and hospital partners management services including practice management, revenue cycle, compliance, HR, physics & dosimetry and IT. The combination of ION and e+, along with ION's recently announced acquisition of Gamma West Brachytherapy, creates a leading cancer treatment platform with 51 locations across 17 states.

Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC, is a private equity investment firm based in Evanston, Illinois. The firm's management team is comprised of experienced investment professionals with over 75 years of collective private equity experience. The firm focuses on making investments in the U.S. in middle-market healthcare, business, and consumer services companies.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.9 billion to over 219 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of March 31, 2019.

