LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Magnolia River International, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of Magnolia River International, Inc. ("Magnolia River" or the "Company") by Warren Equity Partners.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Founded in 2000 and based in Decatur, AL, Magnolia River provides inspection, engineering, GIS, and technology solutions for utility and natural gas pipeline infrastructure and operations. Utility, municipality, and industrial customers across the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest rely on the Company for their pipeline replacement, deployment, and maintenance requirements. Magnolia River also offers a suite of proprietary technology solutions within its GeoCurrent business unit to empower utility and pipeline operators through value-based technology to reduce costs, make field work more efficient, and meet regulatory needs.

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm focuses on situations where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity Partners invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.6 billion to over 256 issuers throughout our 16-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago

Originations Offices: Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York

*Information as of December 31, 2020.

LC Credit Partners

555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 450

Radnor, PA 19087

Tel 215-972-8900

Fax 215-567-0138

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners