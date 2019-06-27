LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of MPL Holdings, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of MPL Holdings, LLC ("MPL" or the "Company") by Wynnchurch Capital, LLC.

LBC served as Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Indiana, MPL is a build-to-order manufacturer of cultured marble bath products and accessories. The Company primarily serves hospitality brands throughout the United States and Canada. MPL's core product offering consists of shower panels/surrounds, shower pans, and accessories.

Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch Capital's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $2.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.9 billion to over 219 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of March 31, 2019.

