LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream ("Company") by an investment fund managed by Lakeview Capital, Inc.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is the creator of the mochi ice cream category and the leading national brand currently available in over 20,000 retailers throughout the United States. The Company has over a 100-year history and is credited with creating mochi ice cream, a handheld, portion-controlled snack of premium ice cream wrapped in sweet, pillowy rice dough.

Lakeview Capital, Inc. is an operationally-focused family office investment firm headquartered in Michigan.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $6.4 billion to over 229 issuers throughout our 15-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of September 30, 2019

