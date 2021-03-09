LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC

RADNOR, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Northern Wholesale Supply, Inc. ("NWS" or the "Company") by Wynnchurch Capital, LLC ("Wynnchurch").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facility.

Founded in 1984, NWS is a leading provider of RV and marine parts and accessories, selling over 30,000 products to hundreds of customers throughout the United States. The Company also maintains a proprietary products division (primarily comprised of its Extreme Max® product line) to address unmet customer demand. NWS is headquartered in Hugo, Minnesota.

Wynnchurch, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.6 billion to over 256 issuers throughout our 16-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of December 31, 2020.





