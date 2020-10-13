LBC Credit Partners Supports the Investment In Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the investment in Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. by Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC, a specialized joint venture backed by Aterian Investment Partners.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. Rogers provides retrofit and new construction contracting services, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise, and for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers nationwide.

Craft Work is a specialized joint venture between Aterian and a long-standing family office relationship, established to make strategic investments in mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contractors. The Craft Work team is led by veteran strategic partners who have spent decades in the specialty contractor industry.

Aterian is an operationally focused middle market private equity firm that provides resources to companies to further enhance growth, operations and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. After making an investment, Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7 billion to over 246 issuers throughout our 16-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of June 30, 2020.

