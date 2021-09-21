LBC Credit Partners Supports the Recapitalization of Unirac, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the recapitalization of Unirac, Inc. by Tenex Capital Management ("Tenex").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Unirac is North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems, roof attachments, roof flashings, and accessories. With more than 22 years of customer service, Unirac has over 8GW of experience and more than 1,000,000 installations worth of knowledge.

Tenex is a private equity firm that invests in middle market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing, and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex's deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including industrials, business services, healthcare, building products, and auto aftermarket, among others.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $8.1 billion to over 270 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

