LBC Credit Partners Supports the Refinancing of BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a term loan to BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, a portfolio company of ACON Investments, L.L.C., ("ACON") to refinance existing debt and to support an add-on acquisition.

LBC served as Sole Lender for the senior secured term loan.

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, LLC offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Their growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life.

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON has responsibility for managing approximately $5.5 billion of capital. ACON has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo and Bogotá.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.8 billion to over 216 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

To learn more, please visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2018.

