LBC Credit Partners Supports the Strategic Partnership Between Coastal Mechanical Services and Rogers Mechanical Contactors

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support a strategic partnership between Coastal Mechanical Services, LLC ("Coastal") and Rogers Mechanical Contractors, LLC ("Rogers"). Rogers is a platform company of Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC, a specialized joint venture backed by Aterian Investment Partners.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Coastal is a leading provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the healthcare, education, and aerospace & defense markets in Florida. They provide a full suite of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contract services including retrofit, new construction, design, drafting, and engineering.

Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. They provide retrofit and new construction contracting services, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise, and for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers nationwide.

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $700 million of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian Investment Partners supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

Craft Work Capital Partners is a specialized joint venture between Aterian and a long-standing family office relationship, established to make strategic investments in mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contractors. The Craft Work Capital Partners' team is led by veteran strategic partners who have spent decades in the specialty contractor industry.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $8.1 billion to over 270 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago

Originations Offices: Atlanta, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York

*Information as of June 30, 2021.

