LBC Small Cap Provides Unitranche Credit Facility and Equity Co-Investment to Support the Acquisition of McNally Industries

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Small Cap, an affiliate of LBC Credit Partners, a leading provider of financing solutions to lower middle market companies, provided a unitranche credit facility and equity co-investment to support Susquehanna Private Capital's ("SPC") acquisition of McNally Industries, LLC ("McNally").

LBC Small Cap served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the unitranche credit facility and equity co-investment.

Based in Grantsburg, Wisconsin and founded in 1942, McNally is a precision systems manufacturer to defense and industrial markets. McNally has an established history supporting various U.S. Department of Defense customers with missions across land, air, and sea. Supported programs include Ground Combat Vehicles (including Bradley, Paladin, and the Army's new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle), Army Rotary Wing Aircraft (including Blackhawk, Apache and Chinook), the Navy's fleet of DDG-51 destroyers, and the Army's 120mm, 81mm and 60mm Mortar Weapons Systems.

"We are very excited to partner with the sophisticated professionals at SPC and experienced and motivated management team at McNally Industries," said Don Rice, LBC Small Cap Partner.

SPC is an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, LLP, one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. SPC makes majority and minority investments in domestic, middle market companies across a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense & government, business services, healthcare, and industrials. The firm is backed by a unique and patient capital base that gives management teams the freedom and flexibility to pursue business plans that maximize long-term value creation.

About LBC Small Cap

LBC Small Cap is focused on originating, executing and managing senior secured, unitranche, junior debt, structured equity and equity co-investments in U.S.-based lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 - $5 million. The LBC Small Cap team looks to deploy between $4 million and $14 million per transaction to support funded sponsors, independent sponsors, and family-owned businesses across a broad array of industries.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $6.4 billion to over 229 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of June 30, 2019.

