LBC Small Cap Supports the Acquisition of TalentSmart, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Small Cap, an affiliate of LBC Credit Partners, provided senior secured credit facilities and an equity co-investment to support the acquisition of TalentSmart, Inc. by Seaside Equity Partners.

LBC Small Cap served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facilities.

TalentSmart, Inc. is the pioneer of and recognized leader in emotional intelligence training for clients ranging from the military to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Jean Greaves and Dr. Travis Bradberry, TalentSmart has been training the world's leading organizations on how to improve emotional intelligence to enhance individual as well as business performance.

"We are excited to partner with TalentSmart and Seaside Equity on this investment," said Don Rice, Partner at LBC Small Cap. "TalentSmart is a dynamic, growing company, and their in-demand products demonstrate that emotional intelligence is a key ingredient for success, both in business and personal life."

Seaside Equity Partners is a San Diego-based, growth-oriented private equity firm that invests exclusively in leading lower middle market business services companies headquartered in the Western and Southwestern United States.

About LBC Small Cap

LBC Small Cap is focused on originating, executing and managing senior secured, unitranche, junior debt, structured equity and equity co-investments in U.S.-based lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 - $5 million. The LBC Small Cap team looks to deploy capital to support funded sponsors, independent sponsors, and family-owned businesses across a broad array of industries.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $6.4 billion to over 229 issuers throughout our 15-year history. * LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. *Information as of September 30, 2019.

