LBFE Launches Drop-In Phone Chat Line Aimed At Older Adults At Risk Of Loneliness In Minnesota

Callers to the free Coffee Talk drop-in line can remain anonymous and there is no need to register or make an appointment. Callers are welcome to call as often as they'd like during the line's hours of operation, Monday through Friday between 8 am and Noon . As the program expands throughout the state, these hours will be adjusted to accommodate increased call volume.

Coffee Talk will be staffed by volunteers who understand the older adult population's unique needs and challenges. With words of encouragement and an understanding ear, these volunteers will provide callers with friendly conversation and access to crucial information, support resources, and opportunities to connect with others through other LBFE programs.

"We are excited to provide at-risk older adults across the state with another phone-based option for social connection, one that is convenient and barrier-free," said James Falvey, executive director for Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly. "Shame and stigma often accompany loneliness, and Coffee Talk provides an anonymous way for older adults to take active steps in improving their overall wellbeing."

The Coffee Talk line is funded in part by a Live Well at Home grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. LBFE conducted a test phase of the service with a group of older adults prior to launching the program statewide. Twin Cities resident and LBFE member Tiergan Caley put the phone line through its paces during the initial test phase. "When I call and talk with a volunteer, we share ideas, talk about movies, reminisce and laugh a lot," Caley said. "I really appreciate that I can drop in anytime and I feel like I'm talking to someone fun."

Since 1972, LBFE's sole mission has been to alleviate loneliness and social isolation through meaningful relationships between older adults and volunteers. Since the emergence of COVID-19, LBFE has expanded its offerings to include phone-based programs, beginning with Elder Friends Phone Companions and now Coffee Talk. The programs help LBFE expand its geographical reach to the entire state and continue to be a source of hope and support for any isolated adult during the COVID crisis and beyond.

Statewide access: 877-238-2282

Access within Twin Cities: 612-746-0728

Learn more: https://www.littlebrothersmn.org/coffee-talk/

Contact: Mike Weiner

612-703-3932

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly