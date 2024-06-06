LBI Limited offers rare Alan Mann Heritage Edition - 2022 Ford GT - 1 of only 30 examples produced

This car is 1 of only 30 Alan Mann Heritage Edition examples produced and is offered from the last year of production street cars from the second generation Ford GT program. The unique graphics and colorway pay homage to Alan Mann Racing's 1966 Ford GT40 lightweight experimental prototypes that played a vital role in the development of the GT40 and Ford winning at LeMans. All 30 examples produced were finished in Mann Red with Mann Gold and Oxford White painted stripes. Each car also contains unique number 16 graphics throughout, further tying them to the famous Ford racer of the 60s. This limited edition GT is also equipped with exposed carbon-fiber components, including the wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirror, engine louvers, and rear diffuser.

The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is available publicly for the first time from the original owner and represents a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With production so limited and the order process highly guarded by Ford, this is the chance for anyone who missed out on placing their own order to add a brand new Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition to their collection. It carries an asking price of $1,395,000 and can be viewed by appointment or online at LBILimited.com.

Website: LBILimited.com

Listing Link: https://lbilimited.com/offerings/2022-ford-gt-alan-mann-heritage-edition/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lbilimited

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LBILimited

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/LBILimited

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE LBI Limited