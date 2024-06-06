LBI Limited offers rare Alan Mann Heritage Edition - 2022 Ford GT - 1 of only 30 examples produced

Jun 06, 2024, 08:45 ET
PONTIAC, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBI Limited, specialists in the sales, brokerage, and collection management of collectible vehicles offers a 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition fresh off its two-year contract from Ford with just 14.2 delivery miles. Items like the factory blue protective film are still in place on the kickplate in the passenger footwell and the delivery seat covers are also still with the vehicle. The factory air pump, secured in its Ford GT branded bag, is also still wrapped in the factory plastic. Included with the car are documents and items from the purchase process, including photos of the car being built, paint swatches, and the original factory window sticker, which was never applied to the window itself.
