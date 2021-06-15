LBI Limited To Sell Ken Block's Famous 1977 Ford F-150 HOONITRUCK

The HOONITRUCK is a true one-off unicorn, custom built by Detroit Speed in Mooresville, NC with overall design and styling dictated by Ken Block and his team at Hoonigan. The truck masterfully blends a classic utilitarian icon with the pinnacle of modern racing technology. Under the hood of the atypical 1977 F-150 sits a prototype 3.5L Ford Performance/Roush Yates EcoBoost V6 engine lifted directly from the Ford GT Le Mans program. The same legendary engine type from the Ford GT that made headlines at the 24 Hours of Le Mans . Atop the engine sits an aluminum intake manifold 3D printed by Ford Performance as a one-off piece for the HOONITRUCK. At the time, the intake was the largest 3D printed car part in the world. The Le Mans engine puts out a mind-boggling 914hp with 702 ft·lb of torque through a Sadev 6-speed all wheel-drive gearbox.

"We are extremely excited to continue our momentum after successfully selling two cars from Ken's collection, his 1986 Ford RS200 and his Ex-Gymkhana Ford Fiesta "RX43." states LBI Limited's Partner and Specialist, Keith Koscak.

For the first time ever, LBI Limited will make the HOONITRUCK available to the public with an asking price of $1,100,000. Many spares accompany the truck including an additional Ford GT Le Mans engine.

Ken Block is a professional rally driver and media personality who took the internet by storm with his "Gymkhana" series of videos. Ken also co-founded DC Shoes and is the co-owner of the apparel and lifestyle brand, Hoonigan Industries.

