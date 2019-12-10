LBK Entertainment Serves Multi-Genre Publishing And Artist Development Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the world of music publishing and artist development, LBK Entertainment was created to serve a niche space in the business of music. Founded by music industry veteran Carl Kornmeyer, LBK's mission is to support songwriters who have unique skills and opportunities across a myriad of genres. In the ever-evolving world of the music industry, LBK also works to provide development for artists to have a greater say in their own ideas, moving them towards recording and releasing new songs. LBK's distinctive position of supporting development in the creative community, with the deep experience of seasoned professionals, is opening doors for both the artists, songwriters and LBK.

The evolution of LBK has started to take shape for their songwriters/artists with a catalog of over 20 talented songwriters including Ivory Layne, who is signed to Justin Timberlake's Villa 40 label, Marc Martel who recently came to fame as the stellar voice of many Freddie Mercury songs in the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, and several signings in 2019.

Nashville remains the heart of country music publishing, and LBK's catalog has strong country writers and songs, but the LBK face is starting to look multi-genre with LBK being one of the progressive publishers in town offering support to a wide range of songwriters. In addition to the core music publishing mission, the LBK team also offers consulting services to music technology initiatives and Film & TV companies and has expanded to offer business management services to its signees.

CEO and majority owner of LBK Entertainment, Kornmeyer says, "Creativity is more important than experience and when you support unrestricted imagination with experience, then you have something that is fun and worth investing in. It is an honor to work with our team and songwriters as they explore their creative journey in the world of music".

Kornmeyer's career in the entertainment industry is a long and respected one. He is not afraid to take risks or to back the early careers of songwriters and artists. Many in Nashville know him well from his former position as President of Music, Media and Entertainment for Gaylord Entertainment Company, which included his leadership of properties such as The Nashville Network, Country Music Television, WSM, the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, Acuff Rose Music Publishing and many more prestigious ventures.

In developing LBK, Kornmeyer has depended on the enthusiasm and leadership of Belmont music business graduate Mariah Topel, LBK's Creative Director. Topel spends her time passionately working to create a robust development path for the company and its songwriters, while building the roster and generating exciting opportunities. Kornmeyer and Topel have also partnered with Tim DuBois, a legendary songwriter, A&R man and one of Music City's iconic industry leaders. DuBois is a mentor and champion for the LBK songwriters.

LBK has added other experienced voices to the team including Claire Parr, former VP of Geffen and Curb Records and Co-Founder of Live In the Vineyard, who consults on overall artist development and film and television sync pitches. Debby Dill, former head of development for Windswept Publishing and BMG Publishing, assists LBK with songwriter and artist development. Sarah Feldman supports LBK from her background in managing and representing songwriters and song placement experience pitching well-known catalogs with cuts in the US, Europe, Australia and Brazil. Rounding out the LBK team are the financial experts Debbie Mundy and Courtney Ives.

For more information please visit: www.lbkmusicpublishing.com

