LBM Sales Joins ESM Ferolie

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESM Ferolie, a company that offers tailored brand-building solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers on a super-regional scale announces the integration of LBM Sales, LLC into its' Sales and Marketing Agency.

LBM Sales, LLC was founded in 1972 to represent Confection, Snack, Beverage and Grocery Manufacturers to Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores and Distributors in the Upstate New York Market. Kevin Weiner and Paul Weiler have led LBM's Ownership Team since 2004.

"Kevin and Paul have an immense amount of industry, agency and leadership experience, working with prominent branded and private label consumer products clients. We're greatly looking forward to having them on our team," said Tony Ferolie, President and CEO of ESM Ferolie.

In their new roles, Weiner and Weiler will be responsible for sales and marketing strategies as well as providing growth plans for Confection, Snack and Beverage Clients in the market. They will also assist Tony Lubrano, EVP of Confection, GM and HBC as he continues to build the agency's corporate portfolio in these categories.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the ESM Ferolie team and am more than ready to utilize my skillset at a company that is at the forefront of regional excellence in our industry," said Weiner.

"Coming together with ESM Ferolie will allow us to focus on clients and customers while Business Insights, Merchandising and Strategic Development is handled by a team of seasoned veterans with a very clear vision of how to develop winning solutions for our clients and customers," said Weiler.

ESM Ferolie

ESM Ferolie, is a fourth generation family owned and operated super regional sales and marketing agency. The firm has led client growth and satisfaction with customized sales and marketing solutions since 1948. Staffed with over 550 experienced and talented associates from Maine to Florida and West to Ohio, ESM Ferolie provides the customer reach and resources of larger, national companies and the personal touch and market know-how of local market experts. Building on a tradition of service excellence the agency consistently exceeds clients' expectations and delivers solutions from strategy development to product placement on the retailer shelf.

