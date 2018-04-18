LBMC highlights trends driving physicians to select Managed Services Organizations ("MSO") for practice management

That solution is fully integrated outsourcing of business functions through MSOs, such as one operated by LBMC, a premiere Tennessee-based professional services firm. Outsourcers have long been available to physician practices for specific functions. But, increasingly, the favored solution is a fully integrated MSO, which not only performs traditional outsourced functions such as accounting, revenue cycle, HR/PEO, technology management and practice management consulting, but can also provide an EMR system, negotiate with payors, and provide access to a clinical data system that will meet the requirements of value-based care.

"One advantage of a one-stop shop is that all the MSO's systems 'talk to each other,'" said Andrew McDonald, Practice Leader of LBMC Physician Business Solutions, LLC and LBMC Healthcare Consulting. "This eliminates the inefficiencies and hiccups that occur in trying to tie together the variety of systems that are deployed when tasks are outsourced to multiple vendors."

"LBMC possesses the ability to extend fractional CFO/Controller expertise in addition to a cloud-based accounting system that works in concert with the revenue cycle function. This level of expertise and financial reporting enhances the overall transparency of the practice's financial performance" said Tammy Wolcott, CEO of LBMC W Squared.

The increasing popularity of fully integrated MSOs is being driven by three trends:

"As we move to value-based care, and ever-greater complexities in running a medical practice, MSOs offer physicians the opportunity to spend more time doing what they do best – taking care of patients – while allowing them to feel confident that their business is in good hands," McDonald said.

