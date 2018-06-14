LBRY Inc. Announces Launch of LBRY.fund, Awards First Community Grant to LBRY-C

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LBRY Inc., creators of the LBRY media sharing system and LBC utility token, today announced the launch of LBRY.fund. The 200 million LBC (worth $36 million at time of publication) in the fund will be distributed to applicants making innovative contributions to the overall ecosystem.

"The LBRY Fund is designed to empower people around the world to contribute to the adoption and use of the LBRY Protocol," said Julie Sigwart, LBRY Community Director. "Proposals can be submitted for any project that promotes the use of the LBRY project. Some project examples could include coding, marketing, meetups, or graphics and media creation."

The first grant recipient will be LBRY-C, a decentralized community organization of LBRY fans and developers. LBRY-C will receive 100,000 LBC over three months for their planned outreach efforts. They'll also receive performance bonuses and the potential for ongoing funding based on the results of their project.

"It's great to have the opportunity to receive funding from the LBRY Fund, so that we can develop applications, build a stronger community, and work on securing the integrity of the LBRY protocol," said Torgeir Flo, one of LBRY-C's directors.

Interested groups and individuals can apply for grant funding at LBRY.fund. Developers, content creators, marketers, and anyone who thinks they have something unique and compelling to offer are all welcome. The LBRY.fund grant program will accept applications on a rolling basis, and there is no deadline for application.

