LBS in the Healthcare Sector Market Size to Grow by USD 21.88 Bn, Indoor LBS to be Largest Revenue-generating Location Segment - Technavio

Oct 28, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LBS in the Healthcare Sector Market by Technology (RTLS and GPS/AGPS), Application (Asset management, Staff management, and Patient management), Type (Services and ESA), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the LBS in the healthcare sector market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.88 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
The adoption of location-based fitness applications and the rising demand for security and automation in operation are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of implementation will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!
By location, the indoor LBS segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of LBS for indoor asset tracking in the healthcare sector is increasing. In the US, most hospitals use real-time location system (RTLS) solutions to enhance work efficiency. In the healthcare sector, LBS provides a personalized experience to patients inside hospital premises, reduces contamination inside the premises, reaches doctors and nurses quicker, monitors medicine and medical devices, and ensures the safety of devices. Hence, the demand for LBS is expected to increase in this segment during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000
By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for LBS in the healthcare sector market in the region.
Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information
Acceliot Inc., AiRISTA Flow Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CenTrak Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emanate Wireless, Esri, General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Midmark Corp., Qorvo Inc., Radianse, Siemens AG, Sonitor Technologies AS, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Ziff Davis Inc. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers LBS in the healthcare sector using WaveMark Supply Management and Workflow Solutions that supports an optimized supply chain.
- CenTrak Inc. - The company offers LBS in the healthcare sector using CenTrak, which empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers LBS in the healthcare sector that improves awareness of critical resources, including equipment and people.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers LBS in the healthcare sector that helps hospitals to improve the management of mobile clinical assets, right-size inventories, and save money in capital and maintenance costs.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs
Healthcare Middleware Market by Type, Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers healthcare middleware market segmentation by type (communication middleware, integration middleware, platform middleware, and others), deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid), end-user (healthcare providers, life science organizations, healthcare payers, and clinical laboratories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the communication middleware segment will be significant.
Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentations by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant.
|
LBS In The Healthcare Sector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.95%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 21.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acceliot Inc., AiRISTA Flow Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CenTrak Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emanate Wireless, Esri, General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Midmark Corp., Qorvo Inc., Radianse, Siemens AG, Sonitor Technologies AS, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Ziff Davis Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Location
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 11: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 12: Parent market
- Exhibit 13: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 14: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 15: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Location
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Location - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Location - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Location
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Location
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Location
- 5.3 Indoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Indoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Indoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Indoor LBS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Indoor LBS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Outdoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Outdoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Outdoor LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Outdoor LBS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Outdoor LBS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Location
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Location ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 RTLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on RTLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on RTLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on RTLS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on RTLS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 GPS/AGPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 48: Chart on GPS/AGPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on GPS/AGPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on GPS/AGPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on GPS/AGPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Asset management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Asset management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Asset management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Asset management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Asset management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Staff management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Staff management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Staff management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Staff management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Staff management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Patient management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Patient management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Patient management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Patient management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Patient management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 8.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 ESA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on ESA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on ESA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on ESA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on ESA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 133: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 AiRISTA Flow Inc.
- Exhibit 135: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.5 CenTrak Inc.
- Exhibit 144: CenTrak Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: CenTrak Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: CenTrak Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 13.9 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 13.10 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 167: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.11 Zebra Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 172: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.12 Ziff Davis Inc.
- Exhibit 177: Ziff Davis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Ziff Davis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 179: Ziff Davis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Ziff Davis Inc. - Segment focus
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 186: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article