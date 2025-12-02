L&C Bio's 'Re2O' Emerges as a Leading K-Medical Tour Procedure Within One Year of Launch

– Surging global demand drives rapid adoption across domestic and international medical sectors –

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L&C Bio (KOSDAQ: 290650, Co-CEOs Hwan-Chul Lee and Jae-Ho Lee), a leading company in human tissue–based regenerative medicine, announced that its premium regenerative solution Re2O (ReCM, ECM: Extra Cellular Matrix) has rapidly emerged as a signature K-Medical tour procedure among international customers within just one year of its launch. Re2O is demonstrating robust sales growth and rapidly expanding its market presence among international visitors to Korea, playing a significant role in the ongoing success of the medical tourism industry. The product's growing demand emphasizes its position as a preferred choice for consumers seeking advanced skincare solutions during their visit. Furthermore, Re2O is gaining substantial momentum in key markets such as China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, highlighting its broadening influence and strong commercial potential across the region.

Premium regenerative solution Re2O(ReCM, ECM: Extra Cellular Matrix)

This growth is particularly remarkable considering that Re2O had relatively low brand recognition only six months ago. Dermatology and plastic surgery clinics, as well as major university hospitals across Korea, have recently accelerated adoption of Re2O, leading to an explosive increase in appointment inquiries from overseas patients. Demand for Re2O is rapidly expanding across global markets, supported by strong sales growth and increasing market presence.

Momentum has further intensified following presentations at international academic congresses. After Korean medical professionals gave presentations at Korea Derma and PRS Korea in October and November, interest from overseas clinicians surged dramatically. This global exposure has triggered a sharp increase in inquiries from international buyers and clinics, fueling worldwide word-of-mouth.

Dr. Sung-Min Noh, CEO and Director of Benjamin Clinic, stated, "Recently, there has been a growing interest and increasing inquiries from overseas patients visiting Korea regarding Re2O, highlighting its rising popularity and expanding demand among international visitors." He added, "Foreign patients typically cannot visit Korea frequently or undergo multiple repeat sessions like domestic patients. Re2O offers immediate yet long-lasting results, making it the ideal solution for overseas customers—and this naturally drives international word-of-mouth."

Due to rapidly rising domestic and global demand, Re2O is experiencing temporary supply shortages. The company explained, "Orders are far exceeding our initial forecasts, creating short-term supply tightness. However, we are responding quickly by expanding production facilities and operating a two-shift manufacturing system." The company also noted that while partial shortages may continue into the first half of next year, it is continuously enhancing production efficiency to ensure stable supply for both domestic and international customers.

L&C Bio plans to further strengthen its production and quality competitiveness in line with growing global demand for K-Medical. The company will continue introducing innovative products that elevate Korea's global presence in the medical and regenerative medicine sectors.

