LC Sign Enters Project Engineering, Marking a New Era of Global Growth After 14 Years of Industry Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Sign, a global leader in custom signage manufacturing and illuminated branding solutions, today announced its official expansion into project engineering services, strengthening its position as a comprehensive signage partner for commercial complexes, industrial parks, municipal projects, and multinational brands.

This strategic evolution comes after 14 years of continuous growth, during which LC Sign has become one of the world's most trusted suppliers of custom LED signs, neon signs, pylon signs, light boxes, architectural signage, and commercial branding systems.

Founded in 2011 by Evo and Anne, LC Sign has grown from a specialized manufacturing studio into a global supplier, now serving more than 100,000 businesses across 160 countries. The company combines precision engineering, Chinese craftsmanship, and scalable manufacturing to deliver high-quality, brand-driven signage for businesses worldwide.

Strategic Evolution and Market Expansion

Up until 2020, LC Sign's growth strategy focused exclusively on serving signage companies. Through these partnerships, the brand gained recognition as a strategic ally, offering unrivaled quality from customization through delivery. However, as digital technology has continued to reshape the business landscape, LC Sign has evolved alongside it.

Today, it is recognized as a comprehensive online service matrix, extending tailored solutions to small and medium-sized businesses as well as entrepreneurs around the world. In 2025, LC Sign officially expanded into project engineering. It now serves commercial complexes, industrial parks, hotel projects, and municipal projects alongside its existing customer base.

With a global footprint spanning Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and South America, LC Sign is widely recognized for its deep understanding of regional aesthetics and regulatory standards. The company maintains CE and UL certifications and operates with an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 sets, supported by more than 20,000 m² of advanced manufacturing facilities.

Comprehensive Quality Systems

LC Sign's industry reputation is built on rigorous quality management supported by seven integrated operational systems, covering the entire lifecycle of signage production and engineering:

Incoming Material Quality Control

Process Monitoring and Workflow Management

Dual-Stage Structural and Aesthetic Inspection

Design Innovation and Practicality Assessment

Packaging and Delivery Management System

Integrated Supply Chain System

Communication & After-Sales Service System

These systems ensure that every product — from LED letters to architectural signage — is safe, consistent, durable, and aligned with its intended use environment.

Core Values: Custom, Creative, Leading

LC Sign's growth is driven by three foundational principles:

Custom

Every signage solution is built uniquely for each brand's identity, environment, and visual strategy.

Creative

The company integrates light, color, materials, and spatial design to create signage with both functional clarity and emotional impact.

Leading

LC Sign continues to push industry standards in craftsmanship, sustainability, engineering, and digital manufacturing.

Looking Forward

Fourteen years strong, LC Sign remains committed to advancing signage aesthetics and improving the customer experience through innovative solutions. The recent entry into project engineering solidifies the company's role as a global leader while continuing to push boundaries in quality, design, and technical capability.

"Our expansion into project engineering represents a natural evolution of LC Sign's mission. We aim to bring world-class visual branding and engineering expertise to businesses worldwide," said Anne L., CEO of LC Sign.

About LC Sign

LC Sign is a comprehensive signage solutions provider based in Guangzhou, China, serving clients worldwide since 2011. The company specializes in custom signage design, manufacturing, and installation for luxury brands, chain operators, and commercial projects across six continents.

