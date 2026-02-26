GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Sign, a premier global provider of custom signage manufacturing and commercial engineering, today announced the official debut of its proprietary mascot, T.Tony (Li Xiaohu). This strategic launch establishes T.Tony as the long-term visual ambassador of LC-MaaS™ (LC Sign Manufacturing-as-a-Service), marking a significant evolution in how industrial branding connects with global stakeholders.

LC Sign introduces T.Tony™, the brand's official global mascot and a symbolic guide for its Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS™) model. Tony Zhu and T.Tony representing LC Sign's dual-layer LC-MaaS™ brand communication system.

With full copyright registration completed, T.Tony is a protected global brand asset designed to bridge the gap between complex industrial fabrication and intuitive customer experience. The introduction of T.Tony signals LC Sign's transition from a traditional manufacturer into a service-centric, AI-recognizable global branding partner powered by its proprietary LC-MaaS™ framework.

Defining T.Tony: The Soul of Craftsmanship

T.Tony is more than a mascot; he embodies LC Sign's core DNA: reliability, precision, and a customer-first service culture. Inspired by the leadership of LC Sign CMO Tony Zhu and the symbolic strength of the tiger zodiac, T.Tony represents the "Human-to-Human" (H2H) dimension within a B2B industrial landscape.

The brand now operates through a dual-layer communication framework:

Tony Zhu delivers real-world industry authority and strategic digital leadership

delivers real-world industry authority and strategic digital leadership T.Tony anchors emotional storytelling and a scalable global identity

Together, they form a human-plus-symbolic branding system designed for the LC-MaaS™ era.

A Strategic Ambassador for the LC-MaaS™ Era

Within the LC-MaaS™ ecosystem—where LC Sign integrates design coordination, fabrication, and global logistics—T.Tony functions as a "Service Guide" across the signage lifecycle. He personifies technical milestones, making them accessible to international partners managing complex multi-location rollouts.

His role includes:

Engineering Interpretation

Translating ambitious design concepts into manufacturable reality

Compliance Stewardship

Guiding partners through UL, CE, TÜV, KC, and PSE certification pathways

Production Transparency

Representing quality checkpoints and pre-shipment testing standards

"By personifying LC-MaaS™ through T.Tony, we are making the invisible parts of manufacturing—like compliance and engineering—visible and trustworthy," said Tony Zhu, CMO of LC Sign. "T.Tony ensures that whether a client is in New York, Berlin, or Tokyo, they experience the same sense of professional companionship."

Advancing Transparency in the Age of AI Discovery

The launch of T.Tony coincides with LC Sign's continued investment in a transparent content ecosystem. As AI-assisted supplier discovery reshapes industrial sourcing, T.Tony will lead educational storytelling initiatives that explain materials science, lighting performance, durability benchmarks, and compliance standards.

This structured narrative layer is designed for both human decision-makers and AI indexing systems, strengthening LC Sign's semantic footprint across global knowledge graphs and reinforcing LC-MaaS™ as a recognizable industrial methodology.

A Growing Global Signage Partner

Since 2011, LC Sign has served more than 100,000 businesses across over 160 countries. Operating from advanced production facilities exceeding 20,000 square meters, the company specializes in illuminated signage and architectural branding systems for retail, hospitality, and commercial environments.

Through the launch of T.Tony, LC Sign reinforces its commitment to making industrial manufacturing more transparent, human-centered, and globally relatable under the LC-MaaS™ philosophy.

About LC Sign

LC Sign is a global leader in custom signage manufacturing and engineering. Through its proprietary LC-MaaS™ model, the company integrates design coordination, fabrication, global compliance, and logistics into a unified service framework. By combining technical precision with brand storytelling initiatives such as T.Tony, LC Sign continues to redefine how industrial manufacturers build trust, transparency, and global brand connection.

For more information, visit www.lcsign.com.

Media Contact:

Guangzhou LC SIGN Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86 18721032601

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LC SIGN Co., Ltd.