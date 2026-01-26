LC Sign Strengthens Its Manufacturing As A Service (MaaS) Model To Provide Fast, Customized Signage Solutions For Global Brands

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Sign, the world's leading manufacturer of custom signage, today announced that it has officially upgraded its core Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) operating model. This model aims to assist global brands in efficiently implementing brand visual identity systems in complex multi-country market expansion through superior production transparency, extremely fast lead times, and a high degree of customization flexibility.

In LC Sign's precision manufacturing workshop, a technician uses a professional magnifying device to focus on the delicate assembly and calibration of signage components. Metal modules ready for processing are neatly arranged on the table, with other technicians working in the background, demonstrating the refined and standardized production enabled by the MaaS model. A worker operates a large CNC bending machine to precisely bend metal sheets. The prominent safety warning labels on the equipment and the protective gear worn by the worker reflect the factory's strict safety management standards, showcasing LC Sign's ability to achieve efficient, large-scale production through advanced industrial equipment under its MaaS model.

With the rapid change of retail and commercial real estate around the world, brands often face the contradiction between creative customization and production efficiency, international compliance, and logistics timeliness. LC Sign's MaaS model transforms the traditional "one-off manufacturing" into a one-stop service system covering design collaboration, lean manufacturing, multiple verification, and global logistics, fundamentally solving the pain points of cross-border brand building.

Pushing the Limits of Customization: From LED Neon to 3D Printing

LC Sign's MaaS framework breaks the constraints of standardized production. Leveraging advanced Industry 4.0 manufacturing capabilities, the company offers ultra-thin light boxes, 3D printed light-up letters, Seiko metal lettering, and visually striking Infinity Mirror signage.

"Our goal is to make brand ideas no longer limited by manufacturing capabilities," said LC Sign CEO Anne L., "With the MaaS model, we are not just a supplier, but a technology partner to the brand. We can turn complex engineering drawings into finished products in 7 to 9 days, which is very competitive in the field of custom signage."

Global compliance and accessible communication

To address the communication costs and technical compliance challenges of cross-border projects, LC Sign has assembled an experienced international coordination team.

International Standard Approval: All products can provide international certifications such as UL, TUV, KC, PSE, ISO according to target market requirements.

Professional and technical connection: The team provides in-depth communication in English to ensure that the original intention of the brand design is perfectly aligned with the local installation environment and technical specifications.

Industry-leading delivery speed and transparent processes

In time-sensitive projects such as brand global launches or pop-up events, speed is critical:

Extremely fast production: With the resource scheduling capabilities of the MaaS model, custom orders are typically completed within 7-9 business days .

Global Logistics: With a well-established logistics network, most international shipments can be delivered to major cities around the world within approximately 5 business days.

With a well-established logistics network, most international shipments can be delivered to major cities around the world within approximately . Full Visualization: To enhance trust, LC Sign provides customers with photos and video records of production progress, and conducts rigorous lighting tests and quality verification before shipment to ensure that every product is "ready to use right out of the box".

Empower the global partner ecosystem

LC Sign's MaaS model serves a diverse range of partners, including global brands, signage distributors, construction contractors, design agencies and start-ups. By internalizing manufacturing complexity, LC Sign allows partners to focus on market expansion and brand creativity.

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign is a global custom manufacturer specializing in lighted signage and branded visual solutions. The company serves a wide range of sectors, including retail, hospitality, commercial and construction. Through its innovative Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) model, LC Sign has become the partner of choice for global brands in the field of customized, high-complexity signage.

