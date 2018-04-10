LCC Asia Pacific 12 Foot Skiff Completes Another Successful Sailing Season

SYDNEY, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2009 boutique investment banking firm LCC Asia Pacific has been proud to sponsor a high performance 12 foot sailing skiff which competes across the spring and summer months on beautiful Sydney Harbour.



We maintain a dedicated website highlighting this skiff's incredible performance which can be viewed at LCC APAC Sailing



The 2017 / 2018 season saw another brilliant competitive effort from the LCC Asia Pacific Sailing team, who competed across the season in all Sydney based races as well as the Nationals held in Brisbane over Easter 2018.



The sponsorship of the 12 foot skiff is key a part of LCC Asia Pacific's ongoing commitment to various sporting and philanthropic initiatives – with a particular alignment here being the shared values of both performance and precision that are required to compete in this sailing class and professional services alike.



"These skiffs are a key part of the Sydney sporting culture, with their origins dating back to the late 19th Century and regular fleets competing on Sydney Harbour as far back as 1924," Nicholas Assef, LCC Asia Pacific's Founder & Principal noted. "Being able to support a performance sailing class that has contributed so much to Australia's sporting scene has been a key motivator in this long running sponsorship arrangement," Nicholas Assef added.



The 12 foot skiff is an open class of sailing skiff, with minimal design rules that restrict the hull measurements of length and width and the final weight of each boat – but giving freedom to sailors in designing and construction of the overall boat "package". This approach is aimed at allowing development of rig, sail & hull combinations that drive performance – and allow these skiffs to hit speeds bordering on 50 km per hour.



The next season is set to begin in September / October 2018.



To learn more on the 12 foot skiff class visit the Association website at www.skiff.org.au



To learn more on the services LCC Asia Pacific provides its clients visit www.lccasiapacific.com



