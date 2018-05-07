LCC Asia Pacific advised cross border deal wins global industry award in New York

LCC Asia Pacific led this sell side engagement, working closely with the WearX team to design and implement a cross border strategic review process. The deal was centred in the engineering and mining services sector where LCC Asia Pacific has specific expertise.

This international transaction was conducted on a compressed timetable, with the entire deal completed in around 15 weeks from indicative offers being received to final closing. The highly collaborative approach saw multiple final round offers submitted – all from Northern Hemisphere companies.

"Our Firm has been fortunate to work with many great clients and on many successful deals, but this one was seamless," Nicholas Assef, LCC Asia Pacific's Founder & Principal remarked. "I also believe it is a case study in the matching of organisations that goes beyond simple financial deal terms – as here both organisations shared considerable values, including for client service excellence and a belief in technology & innovation," Nicholas Assef concluded.

The 10th Annual Global Markets M & A Awards will be presented in conjunction with the Global Growth Intelligence Forum.

About LCC Asia Pacific

LCC Asia Pacific is a specialist independent boutique investment banking firm and strategic consultancy that works with its clients to deliver both corporate transactions and strategic initiatives designed to boost shareholder value.

Having been in operations for over 14 years, LCC Asia Pacific has a particular focus on cross border strategic engagements, in particular working with Northern Hemisphere companies and financial sponsors on designing and implementing strategies for either market entry or market expansion across Australasia.

To learn more on LCC Asia Pacific and the work that we do to assist our clients advance their strategic initiatives please visit : www.lccasiapacific.com

