LCD Technology Milestone To Be Celebrated At Display Week 2018

In May 1968, RCA announced the discovery of an entirely new type of electronic display. A major departure from cathode ray tubes (CRTs), the new technology – which employed dynamic scattering of liquid crystal molecules – was lightweight, very thin, and consumed little electrical power. The announcement stirred global excitement and precipitated the launch of now-commonplace digital watches and pocket calculators—and triggered scientific work in multiple countries to synthesize liquid-crystal materials for use in display applications.

"With five decades of LCD innovation and product development behind us, the technology is embedded in our collective consciousness," said Sri Peruvemba, chair of marketing for SID. "While much has been made of the increasing faceoff between LCD and OLED [organic light-emitting diode] technology in the TV market, LCD's position remains strong in myriad major applications. Papers being presented at Display Week will look at LCDs for AR/VR, wearables, industrial, medical and automotive. We look forward to celebrating the evolution of the technology at this year's special event."

Attendees at the LCD 50th Anniversary event will hear these industry experts address the following topics:

Martin Schadt, MS High-Tech Consulting: "From Dynamic Scattering to Field-Effect Liquid Crystal Displays"

Fang-Chen Luo, co-inventor of the active-matrix LCD: "Development of TFT [Thin-Film Transistor] LCDs"

Koji Suzuki, Toshiba Corp.: "Development of a-Si [amorphous silicon] TFT-LCD and Low Temperature p-Si [polysilicon] TFT-LCD"

Kenji Okamoto, Sharp Corp.: "Technical Innovation of Wide-Viewing-Angle LCD"

InJae Chung, LG Display: "The Opening of a New Era of Large-Size LCDs with State-of-the-Art Technologies"

Jun Souk, Samsung Display: "The First 40-in. LCD TV Prototype in 2001; The Initiation of the Large-Size LCD-TV Race"

Mark Verrall, Merck KGaA: "The (R)evolution of Liquid Crystals"

Terry Scheffer, LCD consultant and co-inventor of super-twisted-nematic (STN) liquid crystals: "The STN Story"

William Doane, Kent Displays, and co-inventor polymer-dispersed liquid-crystal systems (PDLCs): "PDLCs: Development and Display Applications"

Sponsors for the special LCD event include AU Optronics, BOE Technology Group, Corning, DIC Corp., EMD Performance Materials (a division of Merck KGaA), Hecheng Display (HCCH), Japan Display Inc., LG Display, Sharp and Ulvac.

More information on the 50th Anniversary LCD event, LCD sessions and papers, and companies exhibiting at Display Week can be found at www.displayweek.org.

