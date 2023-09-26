LCDA Announces 2023 Corporate Visionary Awards Recognizing a Commitment to Latino Representation on Corporate Boards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is pleased to announce 2023 awardees for the Corporate Visionary Award. Honorees share the distinction of having two or more US Latinos serving on their board of directors.

This year, we celebrate five forward-thinking corporations and their leaders for their commitment to advancing Latino representation on corporate boards. Exemplary companies to be recognized are: Bank of America; Biogen; Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco; General Mills; and Ulta Beauty.

"We are honored to receive this award for our ongoing work to ensure all levels of our company, including our Board, mirror the clients and communities we serve. It is essential to how we drive Responsible Growth," stated Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO, Bank of America.

"It is an honor to have our board of directors, one of the most diverse boards in the country, recognized by the Latino Corporate Directors Association for its 33% Latino representation," said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, President and CEO, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

LCDA firmly believes that a diverse board of directors is essential for businesses to thrive in an increasingly global and multicultural marketplace. By honoring and celebrating those companies that have not only recognized this fact but have also acted upon it, the Corporate Visionary Awards aims to inspire and drive positive change across the business landscape.

"Representation matters, and it's time we recognize and celebrate those companies that are leading the way in promoting diversity and inclusion in corporate boardrooms," said Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow, LCDA Board Chair. "We believe these awards will serve as a catalyst for change, encouraging other companies to follow suit and embrace diversity at all levels of their organizations. The Corporate Visionary Awards are a testament to the companies that have made substantial strides in fostering greater Latino representation at the highest levels of corporate leadership."

"We're proud of this recognition by the Latino Corporate Directors Association and grateful for the contributions of our employees, and our Board of Directors, who are committed to supporting a culture of belonging at General Mills," says General Mills Chairman and CEO, Jeff Harmening.

"We are deeply humbled to be recognized as a 2023 Corporate Visionary Award honoree, and value LCDA's continued commitment to holding companies accountable to inclusive representation within Hispanic and Latino communities," said Dave Kimbell, CEO, Ulta Beauty.

The awards will be presented on November 2 during the Corporate Visionary Awards Reception and Dinner, in Plano, TX, a highlight of LCDA's 8th Annual Board Leaders Convening.

For more information about the Corporate Visionary Awards please visit latinocorporatedirectors.org.

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA): The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) brings together accomplished and respected Hispanics/Latinos in corporate leadership and corporate governance committed to paying it forward. Our mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA's strategy to accelerate Hispanic/Latino placements on corporate boards is focused on three areas: grow demand, grow supply, and raise awareness. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Hispanic/Latino board talent. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), our program areas also focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.

Contact: Monique Navarro, LCDA AVP, Marketing and Communications, (915)790-7788)

SOURCE LATINO CORPORATE DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION

