LCDA Welcomes its New 2025-2027 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) and its foundation, the Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) , announce their largest group of leaders to their Boards of Directors for the 2025-2027 term.

The LCDA and LCDEF boards are poised to drive and accelerate the mission forward, to develop, support, and increase Latino representation in corporate governance.

"I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chair for LCDA and to collaborate with such an accomplished group of directors and leaders," said LCDA Chair-Elect, Jose R. Rodriguez. "Together, we will strive to elevate our mission, ensuring that more Latino voices are represented on corporate boards across the nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing Chair, Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow , and all our board members for their invaluable contributions, which have paved the way for our continued growth and impact."

In addition to new Officers, LCDA is excited to welcome an impressive lineup of new members to our boards:

New Officers for LCDA Include:

Chair: Jose R. Rodriguez – Former Partner in Charge and Executive Director, Audit Committee Institute, KPMG LLP (US); Board Affiliation: CareMax, Inc.; Popular Inc.; Primoris Services Corporation

First Vice Chair: Ana Dutra – CEO, Mandala Group Advisors; Board Affiliation: Carparts.com; Pembina Pipeline; Lifespace Communities

Second Vice Chair: Adis Vila – President & Founder, Vila & Associates; Board Affiliation: Message Comm; Former Director, Global Asset Management and Rural Telephone Bank

Treasurer: Pedro DeJesus – Head of International Business and EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Tampico Beverages, Inc.; Board Affiliation: Lake Forest Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Wintrust Financial

Secretary: Cynthia Comparin – Founder/Former CEO, Animato Technologies; Board Affiliation: Cullen Frost Bankers; Universal Display Corp.

New Officers for LCDEF Include:

Co-Chair: Ana Dutra – CEO, Mandala Group Advisors; Board Affiliation: Carparts.com; Pembina Pipeline; Lifespace Communities

Co-Chair and Treasurer: Pedro DeJesus – Head of International Business and EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Tampico Beverages, Inc.; Board Affiliation: Lake Forest Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Wintrust Financial

Secretary: Susan Angele – Senior Advisor, KPMG Board Leadership Center, KPMG US

New Directors for LCDA Include:

Odilon Almeida – Former President & CEO, ACI Worldwide; Board Affiliation: NCR Atleos; Votorantim Bank

Romulo "Romy" Diaz, Jr. – Former General Counsel-PECO Energy, Exelon Corp.; Board Affiliation: Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh

Tony Heredia – SVP/Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Target Corp.; Board Affiliation: Bremer Bank

Miriam Hernandez-Kakol – Former Global Head-Management Consulting, KPMG US LLP; Board Affiliation: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.; Toyota Bank, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Company

Veronica Hinojosa Segura – Associate Vice Chancellor, The University of Texas System; Board Affiliation: Health Care Service Corp. (HCSC)

Marcela Manjarrez – CEO, M Strategic Communications; Board Affiliation: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation; Clayco

Carlos Quezada – Vice Chairman & CEO, Carriage Services, Inc.; Board Affiliation: Carriage Services

New Directors for LCDEF Include:

Eduardo Arriola – Former Chairman & CEO, Apollo Bank; Board Affiliation: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta; Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Julio C. Barrionuevo – Former SVP-Operations-Latin America & CFO-International, FedEx

Isaura Gaeta – Former Vice President, Security Research-Product Assurance & Security Engineering, Intel Corp.; Board Affiliation: Stearns Bank

Claudia Marmolejo – Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development, IQ-EQ

Nelly Molina – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, California Resources Corporation; Board Affiliation: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB de CV

Eddie Ramos – Former Global Chief Investment Officer, Cornerstone Capital Management; Board Affiliation: Calvert Mutual Funds

Brandon Torres Declet – Chairman & CEO, Unusual Machines, Inc.; Board Affiliation: TruWeather Solutions; ReadyMonitor

Learn more about the 2025-2027 LCDA Board and LCDEF Board .

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA):

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is dedicated to increasing the representation of Latinos on corporate boards. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, the LCDA promotes Latino excellence in corporate governance and works to create a more inclusive corporate landscape.

About Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF):

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) is the affiliated foundation of LCDA. Together with LCDA, the foundation is committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latina and Latino corporate directors. Its strategic priority is to prepare, position, and grow the supply of Latino C-Suite executives prepared for corporate board service and lead with research-based reports and thought leadership.

Contact:

Monique Navarro, AVP of Marketing & Communications, LCDA

(915) 790-7788

[email protected]

SOURCE Latino Corporate Directors Association