LCFC Launches Endowment Campaign to Establish Legacy for Future Coloradan Latinos

Endowment will make the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado the largest endowed Hispanic fund nationwide

The Latino Community Foundation of Colorado is pleased to announce the launch of "One Community. One Legacy," an ambitious $20 million endowment campaign that will ensure investment in Latino communities and nonprofits continue indefinitely.

The One Community. One Legacy campaign was publicly announced Thursday, Oct. 13 at LCFC's 15th anniversary gala hosted at the Denver Art Museum. More than $13 million has already been committed to the campaign, including $5 million from the Colorado Health Foundation, $2.7 million from The S. Clement Trust and $1 million from the Jay and Rose Phillips Family Foundation of Colorado.

"The goal of One Community. One Legacy is to ensure that the work we do today will be supported into perpetuity so we can deliver on our mission for generations to come," said Carlos Martinez, Chief Executive for the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado. "This is a transformational step in our journey."

The campaign, which will raise funds over three years, will focus on building strength in several key areas:

A $10 million unrestricted Legacy Fund to advance community transformational work.

A restricted $5 million Vision Fund to provide capacity building grants to nonprofits combined with leadership development, training, and coaching.

A revolving $5 million Loan Fund that opens opportunities for ongoing working capital to build wealth.

Endowment funds will be used to supercharge LCFC's work across the state but especially in places like the San Luis Valley where the foundation is working with four communities, 40 miles apart, through a partnership with community organization Soul Players of the Valley. The project will develop a roadmap for these communities to leverage resources for economic growth, safety, youth development and improved living conditions.

The fund will also enable LCFC to further engage in philanthropic advocacy and leadership development through coalition work and partner with government, charities, and corporate entities to build investment alliances.

"We need to rethink the investment models that drive systemic change," Martinez said. "It shouldn't be about simply offering grants and walking away. Real and meaningful change comes by uplifting, encouraging, and working in partnership with leaders and the organizations on the ground on how to achieve the solutions they know are right for their communities."

Since LCFC's founding in 2007, the foundation has invested more than $13 million and leveraged almost $50 million in Colorado's Latino communities, as well as other communities of color and LGBTQ.

For more information on the One Community. One Legacy campaign please visit www.latinocfc.org/legacy

About Latino Community Foundation of Colorado :

The Latino Community Foundation of Colorado (LCFC) is a state-based philanthropic foundation—led by Latinos and for Latinos. We pursue civic, economic, and cultural opportunities that drive a more authentic narrative about Latinos in the state and cement a healthy and vibrant future where all Latino Coloradans will prosper.

Media Contact:

Frida Cossio

Phone Number: (682) 521-9158

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Latino Community Foundation of Colorado