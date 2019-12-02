LCG Names Four Senior Consultants

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national, independent investment consulting firm, promoted Claire P. Chotiner, CFA, CAIA; Katalin Egyed, CFA, CAIA; Eric T. Huff, CFA, CAIA; and Adam J. Laubacker, CAIA to Senior Consultant. All four employees are based out of the Atlanta office.

"Claire, Katalin, Eric, and Adam are part of our next generation of leaders. They have and continue to demonstrate a high-level of commitment to client service and providing best-in-class research," said Edward F. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Chotiner joined LCG in 2007 and has 18 years of experience. In addition to lead consultant responsibilities, she conducts capital market and asset class research, investment manager due diligence, and special topical studies. Chotiner is also responsible for managing LCG's Investment Analyst Program, which teaches and develops the analysts' investment skills. She started her career with LCG as an Investment Analyst. Chotiner is a CFA Charterholder and a CAIA Charterholder. She graduated magna cum laude from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia with a B.B.A.

Egyed joined LCG in 2000 and has 19 years of experience. In addition to lead consultant responsibilities, she conducts capital market and asset class research, investment manager due diligence, and special topical studies. Before solely focusing on client consulting, Egyed established and oversaw LCG's Investment Analyst Program while working with a limited number of clients. She began her career at LCG as an Investment Analyst. Egyed is a CFA Charterholder and a CAIA Charterholder. She earned a B.S. in Finance at Canisius College (summa cum laude).

Huff joined LCG in 2006 and has 19 years of experience. He directs the effort on sourcing investment strategies and conducting qualitative as well as quantitative manager due diligence. Huff covers traditional and alternative asset classes. He also assists with asset allocation modeling and capital market research. In addition, Huff leads several client accounts. He joined LCG as a Consultant. Huff is a CFA Charterholder and a CAIA Charterholder. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in Finance.

Laubacker joined LCG Associates in 2000 and has 19 years of experience. In addition to lead consultant responsibilities, he conducts capital market and asset class research, investment manager due diligence, and special topical studies. Laubacker began his career at LCG as an Investment Analyst. He is a CAIA Charterholder. Laubacker earned a B.B.A. in Finance at the University of Notre Dame.

About LCG Associates

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

