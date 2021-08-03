LCG Promotes Foss to Consultant

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national, independent investment consulting firm, promoted Rachel E. Foss to Consultant. She is based out of the Atlanta office.

"Rachel's promotion is the outcome of hard work, an eagerness to learn, a willingness to help out beyond her job description and great work with her client teams," said Edward F. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Foss has 6 years of industry experience and joined LCG in 2015. Her responsibilities include investment strategy development, manager due diligence, special research projects, and providing investment advice to clients. Prior to her current role, Rachel was an Investment Analyst and a Performance Analyst.

She is a candidate for Level III of the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") Program and a candidate for Level II of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Program.

Rachel graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology ("Georgia Tech") with a B.S. in Business Administration concentrating in Finance and was on the Dean's List. While at Georgia Tech, she was a member of Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority and was the Service Director responsible for coordinating volunteer opportunities. Rachel also was a member of the Chorale and studied abroad in France through Georgia Tech Lorraine.

She is a member of the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the High Museum of Art.

About LCG Associates

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

SOURCE LCG Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lcgassociates.com

