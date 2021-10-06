LCGC Announces the 2022 Winners of the Lifetime Achievement and Emerging Leader in Chromatography Awards Tweet this

Karger, James L. Waters Professor Emeritus of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University, is one of the earliest contributors of modern high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and bioanalytical separations and analysis. He also served as director of the Barnett Institute of Chemical and Biological Analysis.

Grinias is an associate professor at Rowan University. His research focuses on the fundamental development of liquid chromatography (LC) columns in capillaries and microfluidic devices. His earlier work focused on the physical structure of the packed chromatographic bed inside a fused silica capillary and led to strategies that could be used to pack more efficient columns in capillaries and miniaturized microfluidic devices.

The LCGC Awards were launched in 2008 to celebrate the accomplishments of separation scientists. The Lifetime Achievement in Chromatography Award honors an outstanding professional for a lifetime of contributions to the advancement of chromatographic techniques and applications and the Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award recognizes the achievements and aspirations of a talented young separation scientist who has made strides early in their career toward the advancement of chromatographic techniques and applications.

LCGC™ is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LCGC™ North America, LCGC™ Europe and LCGC™ Asia Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed, technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LCGC™ delivers practical information that can help laboratory professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LCGC™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™ , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

