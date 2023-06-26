LCG's Board of Directors Announces Leadership Succession Plan

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national investment consulting firm, announced today their leadership succession plan. In preparation for the retirement of Edward F. Johnson, LCG's President & CEO, at the end of 2024, LCG's Board of Directors announced that James J. Challen, CFA, CAIA will succeed Edward F. Johnson as CEO, and Claire P. Chotiner, CFA, CAIA will assume the role of President at the beginning of 2024.

The Company's leadership succession plan enables a smooth transition through the end of 2024. James Challen has been with the firm for 14 years and is a Senior Vice President. Claire Chotiner has been with the firm for 16 years and is LCG's Chief Operating Officer. Both James and Claire have over 20 years of investment experience.

"The Board and I are excited to watch James and Claire lead the firm through the next several decades. We're fully confident that these two will excel in their new roles," said Edward F. Johnson. "Their success not only in client-relationships, but also in managing internal teams, in addition to supporting all LCG departments are a few of the many reasons the Board has voted James and Claire as our company's next leaders."

James Challen, CFA, CAIA shared: "On behalf of the entire team, we want to express our congratulations to Ed on his upcoming retirement. We sincerely appreciate Ed for his dedication to the firm, its employees, and our clients over the past 34 years. He has been a resource, mentor, and friend to everyone at our company. His unwavering commitment to maintaining the culture and founding principles of LCG has enabled LCG to be in the position we are in today. Claire and I are committed to continuing Ed's legacy and will strive to ensure LCG continues to provide excellent, customized service to each of our clients. We are honored to work alongside Ed and the Board of Directors through this 18-month leadership transition process."

About LCG Associates
Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

